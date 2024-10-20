Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
A transportation analyst claims that the average commute time in a major city is less than minutes. A hypothesis test is conducted, with a resulting P-value of . What would be the conclusion at a significance level
A
We reject because we have enough evidence that the average commute time is less than 45 minutes
B
We adopt because we lack sufficient evidence that the average commute time is less than 45 minutes
C
No conclusion can be made
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, H0: The average commute time is 45 minutes or more, and H1: The average commute time is less than 45 minutes.
Determine the significance level (α), which is given as 0.01.
Compare the P-value (0.0084) to the significance level (α = 0.01).
If the P-value is less than the significance level, reject the null hypothesis (H0). If the P-value is greater than or equal to the significance level, do not reject the null hypothesis.
Since the P-value (0.0084) is less than the significance level (0.01), we reject the null hypothesis (H0) and conclude that there is enough evidence to support the claim that the average commute time is less than 45 minutes.
