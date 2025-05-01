Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the first step in the process of hypothesis testing?
A
Determine the level of significance.
B
Make a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
C
Calculate the test statistic.
D
State the null and alternative hypotheses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hypothesis testing is a structured process used to make decisions or inferences about a population based on sample data.
The first step in hypothesis testing is to clearly state the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis typically represents the status quo or no effect, while the alternative hypothesis represents the claim or effect being tested.
Ensure that the null and alternative hypotheses are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive, meaning they cover all possible outcomes and cannot both be true simultaneously.
After defining the hypotheses, proceed to determine the level of significance (α), which represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true. Common values for α are 0.05 or 0.01.
Once the hypotheses and significance level are established, the next steps involve collecting data, calculating the test statistic, and making a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the evidence.
