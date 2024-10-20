Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Student loan data has fluctuated over years, with signs indicating that the default rate may be increasing. Write the null and alternative hypothesis if you want to determine if the student loan default rate this year is more than .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parameter of interest, which in this case is the student loan default rate. Denote this parameter as 'p'.
Understand the context: You want to test if the student loan default rate this year is more than 15%. This indicates a one-tailed test.
Formulate the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis represents the status quo or no change. Here, it would be that the default rate is equal to 15%. In mathematical terms, H0: p = 0.15.
Formulate the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The alternative hypothesis represents the change or effect you are testing for. Here, it would be that the default rate is greater than 15%. In mathematical terms, Ha: p > 0.15.
Ensure that the hypotheses are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive, meaning they cover all possible scenarios regarding the default rate being equal to or greater than 15%.
