Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In a certain hypothesis test, H0:p=0.4, Ha:p < 0.4. You collect a sample and calculate a test statistic z=−1.32. Find the P-value.
A
P(z< −1.32)=0.8132
B
P(z< −1.32)=0.9066
C
P(z< −1.32)=0.0934
D
P(z < −1.32)=0.1868
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (Ha). In this case, H0: p = 0.4 and Ha: p < 0.4.
Recognize that the test statistic z = -1.32 is given, which is used to determine the p-value.
Understand that the p-value is the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value under the null hypothesis.
Since the alternative hypothesis is Ha: p < 0.4, this is a left-tailed test. Therefore, the p-value is P(z < -1.32).
Use the standard normal distribution table or a calculator to find P(z < -1.32). The correct p-value is the probability that corresponds to z = -1.32, which is 0.0934.
