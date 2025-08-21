Performing a chi-square test of independence using a TI-84 calculator streamlines the process of determining whether two categorical variables are related. This test evaluates if the distribution of one variable is independent of the other by comparing observed frequencies to expected frequencies under the assumption of independence. The null hypothesis (H 0 ) states that the variables are independent, meaning the group a participant belongs to does not affect symptom improvement. Conversely, the alternative hypothesis (H a ) asserts that the variables are dependent, indicating a relationship between group membership and symptom improvement.

To conduct this test on a TI-84, data must first be entered as a matrix. Access the matrix menu by pressing the 2nd button followed by the x-1 button, then navigate to the Edit tab to input your observed frequency data into Matrix A. Each cell in the matrix should correspond exactly to the values in your contingency table. After entering the data, press the STAT button, move to the TESTS menu, and select the chi-square test function (option C). Ensure that the observed matrix is set to Matrix A and designate a different matrix, such as Matrix B, to store the expected frequencies calculated by the calculator using the formula for expected counts:

\( E_{ij} = \frac{( \text{row total}_i ) ( \text{column total}_j )}{\text{grand total}} \)

After confirming these settings, select Calculate to obtain the test statistic and p-value. The p-value indicates the probability of observing the data assuming the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than the significance level α (commonly 0.05), reject the null hypothesis, concluding that the variables are dependent. For example, a p-value of approximately \(1.7 \times 10^{-7}\) is significantly less than 0.05, providing strong evidence that symptom improvement depends on the participant group.

It is important to note that chi-square tests of homogeneity are closely related to independence tests. Both use the same computational steps and formulas, but differ slightly in hypothesis wording and interpretation. In homogeneity tests, the focus is on whether different populations have the same distribution of a categorical variable, whereas independence tests assess the relationship between two variables within a single population. When using the TI-84, the same matrix input and chi-square test function apply to both tests; only the hypotheses and conclusions are adjusted accordingly.

Mastering the use of matrices and the chi-square test function on the TI-84 enhances efficiency in statistical analysis, allowing for quick and accurate testing of relationships between categorical variables. This skill is essential for interpreting data in research settings, such as clinical trials, where understanding dependencies between factors can inform decision-making and further study design.