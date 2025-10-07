To find probabilities from z scores using Excel, the =NORM.S.DIST function is essential. This function applies to the standard normal distribution, which has a mean (μ) of 0 and a standard deviation (σ) of 1. When given a z score, =NORM.S.DIST(z, TRUE) returns the cumulative probability, representing the area under the curve to the left of that z score. For example, to find the probability that a z score is less than -1.5, you would use =NORM.S.DIST(-1.5, TRUE) , which yields approximately 0.07, indicating a 7% chance of observing a z score below -1.5.

When dealing with a normal distribution that is not standardized—meaning the mean and standard deviation differ from 0 and 1—you use the =NORM.DIST function. This function requires four inputs: the x value, the population mean (μ), the population standard deviation (σ), and a logical value for cumulative probability (always TRUE to find the left tail probability). For instance, if the baking time for cookies is normally distributed with μ = 11 minutes and σ = 0.76 minutes, to find the probability that a batch takes 10 minutes or less, you would use =NORM.DIST(10, 11, 0.76, TRUE) . This returns about 0.09, meaning there is a 9% chance the baking time is 10 minutes or less.

To find the probability of an event occurring above a certain value (a right tail probability), such as baking time exceeding 12.5 minutes, you can apply the complement rule. Since =NORM.DIST only calculates cumulative probabilities to the left, the probability that x is greater than 12.5 is calculated as:

\[P(X > 12.5) = 1 - P(X \leq 12.5) = 1 - \text{NORM.DIST}(12.5, \mu, \sigma, \text{TRUE})\]

Using the previous example, this becomes:

\[P(X > 12.5) = 1 - \text{NORM.DIST}(12.5, 11, 0.76, \text{TRUE}) \approx 0.02\]

This means there is about a 2% chance that the baking time exceeds 12.5 minutes.