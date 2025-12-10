Constructing a confidence interval for a population variance involves using the sample variance as the point estimate and leveraging the chi-square distribution to determine the interval bounds. Unlike confidence intervals for means, which use a symmetric margin of error based on the t-distribution, the chi-square distribution is asymmetric, so the interval is formed using two critical values from the chi-square table rather than a single margin of error.

To build a confidence interval for variance, start with the sample size n and calculate the degrees of freedom as df = n - 1. The confidence level, denoted as C, helps determine the significance level α = 1 - C. For a two-tailed interval, split this into α/2 for each tail. The critical values, χ² l and χ² r , correspond to the chi-square values at the upper and lower tails, found using the degrees of freedom and the probabilities 1 - α/2 and α/2, respectively.

The confidence interval for the population variance σ² is calculated using the formula:

\[\left( \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_r}, \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_l} \right)\]

where s² is the sample variance. Note that the larger chi-square critical value is placed in the denominator of the lower bound, resulting in a smaller lower bound, while the smaller critical value is in the denominator of the upper bound, producing a larger upper bound. This reflects the asymmetry of the chi-square distribution.

For example, if a sample of 12 eggs has a sample variance of 1.2 and a 90% confidence level is desired, the degrees of freedom are 11. The significance level is 0.10, so α/2 = 0.05. Using a chi-square table, the critical values might be approximately χ² r = 19.68 and χ² l = 4.58. Plugging these into the formula gives a confidence interval for the variance between approximately 0.67 and 2.89. This means there is 90% confidence that the true variance of egg weights lies within this range.

To find a confidence interval for the population standard deviation σ, simply take the square root of both bounds of the variance interval:

\[\left( \sqrt{\frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_r}}, \sqrt{\frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\chi^2_l}} \right)\]

This yields the interval estimate for the standard deviation, maintaining the same confidence level.

It is important to ensure that the underlying population is approximately normally distributed when applying this method, as the chi-square distribution assumptions rely on normality. This approach provides a robust way to estimate the variability of a population based on sample data, using the chi-square distribution to account for the asymmetry inherent in variance estimation.