Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 4, which requires evaluating the function's behavior close to that point.

Indeterminate Forms Indeterminate forms occur when direct substitution in a limit leads to an ambiguous result, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. In the given limit, substituting x = 4 results in the form 0/0, indicating that further analysis is needed to determine the limit. Techniques such as factoring, rationalizing, or applying L'Hôpital's Rule can be used to resolve these forms.