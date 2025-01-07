Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 24a
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→1^+ x / |x − 1|
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 1 from the right (denoted as x→1^+).
Absolute Value
The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. In calculus, absolute values can affect the behavior of functions, especially at points where the expression inside the absolute value changes sign. For the limit in question, |x - 1| will behave differently depending on whether x is less than or greater than 1.
Initial Value Problems
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits are used to evaluate the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either from the left (denoted as x→1^-) or from the right (denoted as x→1^+). This is crucial when dealing with functions that have different behaviors on either side of a point, such as discontinuities or vertical asymptotes. In this problem, we focus on the right-hand limit as x approaches 1.
