Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 1 from the right (denoted as x→1^+).

Absolute Value The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. In calculus, absolute values can affect the behavior of functions, especially at points where the expression inside the absolute value changes sign. For the limit in question, |x - 1| will behave differently depending on whether x is less than or greater than 1.