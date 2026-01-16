Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
f(v) = sec v tan v; F(0) = 2, -π/2 < v < π/2
f(x) = (3y + 5)/y; F(1) = 3. y > 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5