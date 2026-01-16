Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = (3y + 5)/y; F(1) = 3. y > 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0