d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1
d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.

dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0
dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1
dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5