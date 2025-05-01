Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Series
Compute the first four partial sums and find a formula for the partial sum.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with computing the first four partial sums of the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (2n-1) \) and finding a formula for the \( n^{\text{th}} \) partial sum \( S_n \). A partial sum is the sum of the first \( n \) terms of the series.
Step 2: Write out the first few terms of the series. The general term of the series is \( 2n-1 \). For \( n=1 \), the term is \( 2(1)-1=1 \). For \( n=2 \), the term is \( 2(2)-1=3 \). For \( n=3 \), the term is \( 2(3)-1=5 \). For \( n=4 \), the term is \( 2(4)-1=7 \). So the first few terms are \( 1, 3, 5, 7 \).
Step 3: Compute the first four partial sums. The partial sum \( S_n \) is the sum of the first \( n \) terms of the series. For \( n=1 \), \( S_1 = 1 \). For \( n=2 \), \( S_2 = 1+3=4 \). For \( n=3 \), \( S_3 = 1+3+5=9 \). For \( n=4 \), \( S_4 = 1+3+5+7=16 \). So the first four partial sums are \( 1, 4, 9, 16 \).
Step 4: Observe the pattern in the partial sums. The first four partial sums are \( 1, 4, 9, 16 \), which are perfect squares: \( 1^2, 2^2, 3^2, 4^2 \). This suggests that the \( n^{\text{th}} \) partial sum \( S_n \) might be \( n^2 \).
Step 5: Derive a formula for \( S_n \). The sum of the first \( n \) terms of the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (2n-1) \) can be expressed as \( S_n = \sum_{k=1}^{n} (2k-1) \). Using the formula for the sum of the first \( n \) odd numbers, \( S_n = n^2 \). Thus, the formula for the \( n^{\text{th}} \) partial sum is \( S_n = n^2 \).
