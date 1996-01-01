87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.

A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du

B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)

C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)

88. Evaluate ∫ dx/(2 + cos x).