5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
12. (2x² + 3)/((x² - 8x + 16)(x² + 3x + 4))
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ 1/[(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)²] dx
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
88. Evaluate ∫ dx/(2 + cos x).