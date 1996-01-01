23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
35. ∫ (x² + 12x - 4)/(x³ - 4x) dx
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
88. Evaluate ∫ dx/(2 + cos x).
91. Evaluate ∫[0 to π/2] dθ/(cos θ + sin θ).
85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx
a. Verify the identity:
sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)
b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:
∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C