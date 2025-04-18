Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
7:24 minutes
Problem 4.5.26
Textbook Question
26. Constructing cylinders Compare the answers to the following two construction problems.
a. A rectangular sheet of perimeter 36 cm and dimensions x cm by y cm is to be rolled into a cylinder as shown in part (a) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
b. The same sheet is to be revolved about one of the sides of length y to sweep out the cylinder as shown in part (b) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume of a Cylinder
The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius of the base and h is the height. In this problem, the dimensions of the rectangular sheet (x and y) will determine the radius and height of the resulting cylinder. Understanding how to derive these dimensions from the given perimeter is crucial for maximizing the volume.
Optimization in Calculus
Optimization involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this context, we need to maximize the volume of the cylinder formed from the rectangular sheet. This typically requires setting up a function based on the dimensions and using techniques such as taking derivatives and applying critical point analysis to find optimal values.
Perimeter Constraints
The perimeter of the rectangular sheet is a constraint that affects the dimensions x and y. Given that the perimeter is 36 cm, we have the equation 2x + 2y = 36, which simplifies to x + y = 18. This relationship must be used to express one variable in terms of the other when setting up the volume function for optimization.
