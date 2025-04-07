Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
11:45 minutes
Problem 4.5.42b
A cone is formed from a circular piece of material of radius 1 meter by removing a section of angle θ and then joining the two straight edges. Determine the largest possible volume for the cone.
1
First, understand that the cone is formed by removing a sector of angle θ from a circle of radius 1 meter. The remaining part of the circle is then shaped into a cone.
The arc length of the removed sector is given by the formula: arc length = θ * radius = θ * 1 = θ. The remaining arc length, which forms the base circumference of the cone, is 2π - θ.
The radius of the base of the cone can be found using the formula for circumference: C = 2πr, where C is the circumference of the base. Thus, r = (2π - θ) / (2π).
The slant height of the cone is the original radius of the circle, which is 1 meter. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the height of the cone: height = sqrt(1^2 - r^2).
The volume of the cone is given by the formula: V = (1/3)πr^2h. Substitute the expressions for r and h into this formula to express the volume in terms of θ, and then find the value of θ that maximizes the volume.
