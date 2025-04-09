Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
11:31 minutes
Problem 4.5.45
Textbook Question
The 8-ft wall shown here stands 27 ft from the building. Find the length of the shortest straight beam that will reach to the side of the building from the ground outside the wall.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Visualize the problem as a right triangle where the beam is the hypotenuse, the wall is one leg, and the distance from the wall to the building is the other leg.
Let the point where the beam touches the wall be (x, 8) and the point where it touches the building be (27, y). The beam forms a right triangle with the ground and the wall.
The length of the beam can be expressed using the Pythagorean theorem: \( L = \sqrt{x^2 + (y - 8)^2} \).
To minimize the length of the beam, we need to express y in terms of x using the similar triangles formed by the beam, wall, and building. The ratio of the sides of the triangles gives us \( \frac{y}{x} = \frac{y - 8}{27} \).
Solve the equation \( \frac{y}{x} = \frac{y - 8}{27} \) for y, substitute back into the expression for L, and find the minimum value of L using calculus by taking the derivative and setting it to zero.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice