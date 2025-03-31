Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
4:11 minutes
Problem 4.30
Textbook Question
Estimate the open intervals on which the function y = ƒ(𝓍) is
a. increasing.
b. decreasing.
c. Use the given graph of ƒ' to indicate where any local extreme
values of the function occur, and whether each extreme
is a relative maximum or minimum.
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the intervals where the derivative ƒ'(𝓍) is positive. These intervals correspond to where the function y = ƒ(𝓍) is increasing.
Identify the intervals where the derivative ƒ'(𝓍) is negative. These intervals correspond to where the function y = ƒ(𝓍) is decreasing.
Locate the points where the derivative ƒ'(𝓍) changes sign from positive to negative. These points are potential locations for relative maxima of the function y = ƒ(𝓍).
Locate the points where the derivative ƒ'(𝓍) changes sign from negative to positive. These points are potential locations for relative minima of the function y = ƒ(𝓍).
Use the graph of ƒ'(𝓍) to confirm the exact locations of these sign changes and determine the nature of each local extremum (maximum or minimum) based on the sign change.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and its Sign
The derivative of a function, denoted as ƒ'(𝓍), provides information about the rate of change of the function. If ƒ'(𝓍) is positive over an interval, the function is increasing on that interval. Conversely, if ƒ'(𝓍) is negative, the function is decreasing. Understanding the sign of the derivative is crucial for determining where the function is increasing or decreasing.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Critical Points
Critical points occur where the derivative ƒ'(𝓍) is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extreme values, such as relative maxima or minima. Analyzing the behavior of the derivative around these points helps identify whether they correspond to peaks (maxima) or troughs (minima) in the function.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to classify critical points as relative maxima or minima. By examining the sign change of ƒ'(𝓍) around a critical point, one can determine the nature of the extremum. If ƒ'(𝓍) changes from positive to negative, the point is a relative maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it is a relative minimum.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning