Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
4:23 minutes
Problem 3.2.52d
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
d. Over what intervals of x-values, if any, does the function y = f(x) increase as x increases? Decrease as x increases? How is this related to what you found in part (c)? (We will say more about this relationship in Section 4.3.)
y = −1/x
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine where the function y = -1/x is increasing or decreasing, we first need to find its derivative. The derivative, y', will help us understand the behavior of the function.
Calculate the derivative of y = -1/x. Using the power rule, rewrite the function as y = -x^(-1) and differentiate to get y' = x^(-2) = 1/x^2.
Analyze the sign of the derivative y' = 1/x^2. Since 1/x^2 is always positive for all x ≠ 0, the function does not change sign and is always positive.
Since the derivative y' = 1/x^2 is positive for all x ≠ 0, the function y = -1/x is decreasing on its entire domain, which is x < 0 and x > 0.
Relate this to part (c) by considering the critical points and intervals of increase or decrease. Since there are no critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined (other than x = 0, which is not in the domain), the function is decreasing on both intervals x < 0 and x > 0.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two numbers x1 and x2 within that interval, x1 < x2 implies f(x1) < f(x2). Conversely, a function is decreasing if x1 < x2 implies f(x1) > f(x2). Understanding these definitions helps determine where the function y = -1/x increases or decreases as x changes.
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function, f'(x), provides information about the function's rate of change. Critical points occur where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined, indicating potential changes in increasing or decreasing behavior. For y = -1/x, the derivative helps identify intervals of increase or decrease by analyzing where the derivative is positive or negative.
Critical Points
Behavior of Rational Functions
Rational functions, like y = -1/x, have unique behaviors due to their asymptotes and undefined points. Understanding how these functions behave near vertical asymptotes and across different intervals is crucial. For y = -1/x, the function's behavior as x approaches zero from either side is key to determining its increasing or decreasing nature.
Intro to Rational Functions
