Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function, denoted as f', represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. For the function y = -x², the derivative helps determine where the function is increasing, decreasing, or has a horizontal tangent. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are important for identifying where a function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. For y = -x², finding the critical points involves setting the derivative equal to zero and solving for x, which helps in analyzing the behavior of the function. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points