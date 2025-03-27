Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
Intro to Extrema
Intro to Extrema
Problem 3.2.51c
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
c. For what values of x, if any, is f' positive? Zero? Negative?
y = −x²
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the function y = -x². The derivative, denoted as f', represents the rate of change of the function. Use the power rule for differentiation, which states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1).
Apply the power rule to y = -x². The derivative of -x² is f'(x) = -2x. This is because the derivative of x² is 2x, and the negative sign remains as a constant factor.
To determine where f' is positive, set the derivative -2x > 0 and solve for x. This inequality will tell you the range of x values where the function is increasing.
To find where f' is zero, set the derivative -2x = 0 and solve for x. This will give you the x value where the function has a horizontal tangent, indicating a potential maximum or minimum point.
To determine where f' is negative, set the derivative -2x < 0 and solve for x. This inequality will tell you the range of x values where the function is decreasing.
Key Concepts
Derivative
The derivative of a function, denoted as f', represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point. For the function y = -x², the derivative helps determine where the function is increasing, decreasing, or has a horizontal tangent.
Critical Points
Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are important for identifying where a function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. For y = -x², finding the critical points involves setting the derivative equal to zero and solving for x, which helps in analyzing the behavior of the function.
04:50
Critical Points
Sign of the Derivative
The sign of the derivative indicates whether a function is increasing or decreasing. If f' is positive, the function is increasing; if f' is negative, the function is decreasing; and if f' is zero, the function has a horizontal tangent. Analyzing the sign of the derivative for y = -x² helps determine the intervals where the function is increasing, decreasing, or constant.
