Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes from concave up to concave down or vice versa. To find these points, we need to determine where the second derivative of the function equals zero or is undefined, and verify a change in concavity. These points are crucial for understanding the overall shape and behavior of the graph. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Local Maxima and Minima Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a highest or lowest value, respectively, within a certain interval. These can be found by setting the first derivative to zero and using the second derivative test to confirm the nature of the critical points. Identifying these points helps in understanding the peaks and troughs of the graph. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema