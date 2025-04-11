Table of contents
Textbook Question
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the inflection points, local maxima, and minima, start by finding the first derivative of the function y = x + sin(2x). The first derivative will help identify critical points where the slope is zero or undefined.
Calculate the first derivative: y' = d/dx [x + sin(2x)]. Use the derivative rules: the derivative of x is 1, and the derivative of sin(2x) is 2cos(2x). Therefore, y' = 1 + 2cos(2x).
Set the first derivative equal to zero to find critical points: 1 + 2cos(2x) = 0. Solve for x to find the values where the slope is zero, indicating potential local maxima or minima.
Next, find the second derivative to determine concavity and inflection points. The second derivative is y'' = d/dx [1 + 2cos(2x)]. The derivative of 2cos(2x) is -4sin(2x), so y'' = -4sin(2x).
Set the second derivative equal to zero to find inflection points: -4sin(2x) = 0. Solve for x to find the values where the concavity changes, indicating inflection points. Analyze the sign of y'' to determine intervals of concave up (y'' > 0) and concave down (y'' < 0).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inflection Points
Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which is determined by the second derivative. At these points, the second derivative equals zero or is undefined, and the sign of the second derivative changes. Identifying inflection points helps in understanding the behavior of the graph, such as where it transitions from concave up to concave down or vice versa.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Local Maxima and Minima
Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a highest or lowest value, respectively, within a certain interval. These points are found where the first derivative is zero or undefined, and the sign of the first derivative changes. Analyzing these points helps in understanding the peaks and troughs of the graph, which are crucial for sketching and interpreting the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Concavity and Differentiability
Concavity describes the direction a graph curves, either upwards (concave up) or downwards (concave down), and is determined by the sign of the second derivative. A function is differentiable on an interval if it has a derivative at every point in that interval. Understanding concavity and differentiability is essential for analyzing the smoothness and curvature of the graph, which aids in identifying intervals of increasing or decreasing behavior.
Recommended video:
05:59
Determining Concavity Given a Function
