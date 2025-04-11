Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which is determined by the second derivative. At these points, the second derivative equals zero or is undefined, and the sign of the second derivative changes. Identifying inflection points helps in understanding the behavior of the graph, such as where it transitions from concave up to concave down or vice versa. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Local Maxima and Minima Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a highest or lowest value, respectively, within a certain interval. These points are found where the first derivative is zero or undefined, and the sign of the first derivative changes. Analyzing these points helps in understanding the peaks and troughs of the graph, which are crucial for sketching and interpreting the function's behavior. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema