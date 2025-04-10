Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes from concave up to concave down or vice versa. To find these points, examine where the second derivative changes sign. For the function y = sin|x|, analyze the graph and derivatives to identify these transitions within the given interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Local Maxima and Minima Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a peak or a trough, respectively, within a certain interval. These can be found by setting the first derivative to zero and analyzing the sign changes. For y = sin|x|, observe the graph to determine where the function reaches its highest and lowest values within the specified range. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema