Cycling distance A cyclist rides down a long straight road with a velocity (in m/min) given by v(t) = 400−20t, for 0≤t≤10, where t is measured in minutes.
c. How far has the cyclist traveled when her velocity is 250 m/min?
Cycling distance A cyclist rides down a long straight road with a velocity (in m/min) given by v(t) = 400−20t, for 0≤t≤10, where t is measured in minutes.
c. How far has the cyclist traveled when her velocity is 250 m/min?
Cycling distance A cyclist rides down a long straight road with a velocity (in m/min) given by v(t) = 400−20t, for 0≤t≤10, where t is measured in minutes.
b. How far does the cyclist travel in the first 10 min?
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 9−t² on [0, 4]; s(0)=−2
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
a. Determine when the motion is in the positive direction and when it is in the negative direction.
v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 4t³ - 24t²+20t on [0, 5]