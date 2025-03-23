Consider the function f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0 0, x = 0 b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.

Consider the function f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0 0, x = 0 b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above