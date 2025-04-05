Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
2:19 minutes
Problem 56b
Textbook Question
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the particle’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the particle's velocity, we need to determine the derivative of the position function x(t) with respect to time t. The position function is given as x(t) = 3 cos(t) + 4 sin(t).
Differentiate x(t) with respect to t. The derivative of cos(t) is -sin(t), and the derivative of sin(t) is cos(t). Therefore, the derivative of x(t) is v(t) = -3 sin(t) + 4 cos(t).
Now, substitute t = 0 into the velocity function v(t) = -3 sin(t) + 4 cos(t) to find the velocity at t = 0.
Next, substitute t = π/2 into the velocity function v(t) = -3 sin(t) + 4 cos(t) to find the velocity at t = π/2.
Finally, substitute t = π into the velocity function v(t) = -3 sin(t) + 4 cos(t) to find the velocity at t = π.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to a variable. In this context, the derivative of the position function x(t) with respect to time t gives the velocity of the particle. Calculating the derivative allows us to determine how the position changes over time, which is essential for finding the velocity at specific time points.
Trigonometric Derivatives
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial here, as the position function involves sine and cosine. The derivative of cos(t) is -sin(t), and the derivative of sin(t) is cos(t). Applying these rules to the position function x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t helps us find the velocity function, which is necessary to evaluate the velocity at given times.
Evaluating Functions at Specific Points
Once the velocity function is derived, it must be evaluated at specific time points: t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π. This involves substituting these values into the velocity function to find the particle's velocity at these moments. This step is crucial for understanding the particle's motion at different times and requires careful substitution and simplification.
