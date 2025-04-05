Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of a Function The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = tan(x), the derivative is y' = sec^2(x). Understanding how to compute and interpret derivatives is crucial for finding where the tangent line is parallel to a given line. Recommended video: 06:30 06:30 Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Parallel Lines Two lines are parallel if they have the same slope. In this problem, the line y = 2x has a slope of 2. To find points on the curve y = tan(x) where the tangent is parallel to y = 2x, we need to set the derivative of y = tan(x) equal to 2 and solve for x. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines