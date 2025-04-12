Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the curve's equation at that point. For the function y = sin x, the tangent line at a specific x-value can be found using the derivative, y' = cos x. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions The derivative of a function provides the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. For trigonometric functions like y = sin x, the derivative is y' = cos x. This derivative is crucial for determining the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve, which is necessary for graphing the tangent lines. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions