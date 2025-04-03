Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
1:55 minutes
Problem 55b
Textbook Question
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
b. Find the spring’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the velocity of the spring, we need to differentiate the displacement function with respect to time. The displacement function given is x(t) = 10 cos(t).
The velocity function v(t) is the derivative of the displacement function x(t) with respect to time t. So, we need to compute the derivative of x(t) = 10 cos(t).
Using the derivative rule for cosine, which is d/dt [cos(t)] = -sin(t), we find that the derivative of x(t) = 10 cos(t) is v(t) = -10 sin(t).
Now, substitute the given values of t into the velocity function v(t) = -10 sin(t) to find the velocity at specific times. First, substitute t = 0 into v(t) to find the velocity at t = 0.
Next, substitute t = π/3 and t = 3π/4 into v(t) = -10 sin(t) to find the velocities at these times. Remember to evaluate the sine function at these angles to complete the calculation.
