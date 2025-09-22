109. Escape velocity and black holes The work required to launch an object from the surface of Earth to outer space is given by W = ∫ from R to ∞ of F(x) dx, where R = 6370 km is the approximate radius of Earth, F(x) = (GMm)/x² is the gravitational force between Earth and the object, G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object, and GM = 4 × 10¹⁴ m³/s².

c. The French scientist Laplace anticipated the existence of black holes in the 18th century with the following argument: If a body has an escape velocity that equals or exceeds the speed of light, c = 300,000 km/s, then light cannot escape the body and it cannot be seen. Show that such a body has a radius R ≤ 2GM/c². For Earth to be a black hole, what would its radius need to be?