Lifting problem A 4-kg mass is attached to the bottom of a 5-m, 15-kg chain. If the chain hangs from a platform, how much work is required to pull the chain and the mass onto the platform?
Work in a gravitational field For large distances from the surface of Earth, the gravitational force is given by F(x) = GMm / (x+R)², where G = 6.7×10^−11 N m²/kg² is the gravitational constant, M = 6×10^24 kg is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object in the gravitational field, R = 6.378×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth, and x≥0 is the distance above the surface of Earth (in meters).
a. How much work is required to launch a rocket with a mass of 500 kg in a vertical flight path to a height of 2500 km (from Earth’s surface)?
70–72. Variable density in one dimension Find the mass of the following thin bars.
A bar on the interval 0≤x≤6 with a density ρ(x) = {1 if 0 ≤ x < 2
2 if 2 ≤ x < 4
4 if 4 ≤ x ≤ 6
Pumping water A water tank has the shape of a box that is 2 m wide, 4 m long, and 6 m high.
b. If the water in the tank is 2 m deep, how much work is required to pump the water to a level of 1 m above the top of the tank?
What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?
Emptying a partially filled swimming pool If the water in the swimming pool in Exercise 35 is 2 m deep, then how much work is required to pump all the water to a level 3 m above the bottom of the pool?
