Work in a gravitational field For large distances from the surface of Earth, the gravitational force is given by F(x) = GMm / (x+R)², where G = 6.7×10^−11 N m²/kg² is the gravitational constant, M = 6×10^24 kg is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object in the gravitational field, R = 6.378×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth, and x≥0 is the distance above the surface of Earth (in meters).





a. How much work is required to launch a rocket with a mass of 500 kg in a vertical flight path to a height of 2500 km (from Earth’s surface)?