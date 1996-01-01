70–72. Variable density in one dimension Find the mass of the following thin bars.
A bar on the interval 0≤x≤6 with a density ρ(x) = {1 if 0 ≤ x < 2
2 if 2 ≤ x < 4
4 if 4 ≤ x ≤ 6
Pumping water A water tank has the shape of a box that is 2 m wide, 4 m long, and 6 m high.
b. If the water in the tank is 2 m deep, how much work is required to pump the water to a level of 1 m above the top of the tank?
Force on a triangular plate A plate shaped like an isosceles triangle with a height of 1 m is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water (see figure). Compute the force on the plate.
What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?
How much work is required to push a chair across the floor with a force of from to along the -axis?
How much work is required to move an object with a force of acting along the -axis from to ?