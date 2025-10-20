31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(1, √3)
(1, √3)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.