Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Functions A quadratic function is a polynomial of degree two, typically in the form of ax² + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which can open upwards or downwards. In the context of the problem, the height function s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀ is a quadratic function of time t, where the coefficient of t² determines the direction of the parabola. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Vertex of a Parabola The vertex of a parabola is the point where it reaches its maximum or minimum value. For a quadratic function in the form ax² + bx + c, the vertex can be found using the formula t = -b/(2a). In this problem, the vertex represents the time at which the body reaches its maximum height, as the parabola opens downwards due to the negative coefficient of t². Recommended video: 7:42 7:42 Properties of Parabolas