Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
4:45 minutes
Problem 4.1.61
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
Maximum height of a vertically moving body The height of a body moving vertically is given by s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀, g > 0, with s in meters and t in seconds. Find the body’s maximum height.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation for the height of the body: \( s(t) = -12gt^2 + v_0t + s_0 \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, \( v_0 \) is the initial velocity, and \( s_0 \) is the initial height.
To find the maximum height, we need to determine the time \( t \) at which the velocity is zero. The velocity \( v(t) \) is the derivative of the height function \( s(t) \) with respect to time \( t \).
Differentiate the height function: \( v(t) = \frac{d}{dt}(-12gt^2 + v_0t + s_0) = -24gt + v_0 \).
Set the velocity \( v(t) \) to zero to find the critical point: \( -24gt + v_0 = 0 \). Solve for \( t \) to find \( t = \frac{v_0}{24g} \).
Substitute \( t = \frac{v_0}{24g} \) back into the original height equation \( s(t) \) to find the maximum height: \( s_{max} = -12g\left(\frac{v_0}{24g}\right)^2 + v_0\left(\frac{v_0}{24g}\right) + s_0 \). Simplify this expression to find the maximum height.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Functions
A quadratic function is a polynomial of degree two, typically in the form of ax² + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which can open upwards or downwards. In the context of the problem, the height function s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀ is a quadratic function of time t, where the coefficient of t² determines the direction of the parabola.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Vertex of a Parabola
The vertex of a parabola is the point where it reaches its maximum or minimum value. For a quadratic function in the form ax² + bx + c, the vertex can be found using the formula t = -b/(2a). In this problem, the vertex represents the time at which the body reaches its maximum height, as the parabola opens downwards due to the negative coefficient of t².
Recommended video:
7:42
Properties of Parabolas
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function gives the rate of change and can be used to find critical points where the function's slope is zero. These points are potential maxima or minima. For the height function, taking the derivative with respect to time and setting it to zero helps find the time at which the maximum height occurs, confirming the vertex calculation.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice