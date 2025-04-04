Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Domain The natural domain of a function is the set of all real numbers for which the function is defined. For polynomial functions like y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5, the natural domain is all real numbers, as polynomials are defined for every real number without restrictions such as division by zero or square roots of negative numbers. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points (maximum or minimum) of a function over its entire domain. A function has an absolute maximum at a point if its value there is greater than or equal to its value at any other point in the domain, and an absolute minimum if its value is less than or equal to any other point. For polynomials of odd degree, like y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5, the function tends to infinity as x approaches positive or negative infinity, often resulting in no absolute extrema. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically