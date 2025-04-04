Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
2:53 minutes
Problem 4.1.53
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the natural domain of the function y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5. Since this is a polynomial function, its domain is all real numbers, ℝ.
Next, consider the behavior of the function as x approaches positive and negative infinity. For large values of x, the term x¹¹ will dominate the behavior of the function because it has the highest degree.
Analyze the leading term x¹¹: As x approaches positive infinity, x¹¹ also approaches positive infinity, and as x approaches negative infinity, x¹¹ approaches negative infinity. This indicates that the function does not have a bound in either direction.
To further investigate, find the derivative of the function, y' = 11x¹⁰ + 3x² + 1, to determine critical points where the function might have local extrema. Set y' = 0 and solve for x to find these points.
Evaluate the second derivative, y'' = 110x⁹ + 6x, to determine the concavity at the critical points. This will help confirm whether these points are local minima or maxima. However, since the function is unbounded, these local extrema cannot be absolute extrema.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Natural Domain
The natural domain of a function is the set of all real numbers for which the function is defined. For polynomial functions like y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5, the natural domain is all real numbers, as polynomials are defined for every real number without restrictions such as division by zero or square roots of negative numbers.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points (maximum or minimum) of a function over its entire domain. A function has an absolute maximum at a point if its value there is greater than or equal to its value at any other point in the domain, and an absolute minimum if its value is less than or equal to any other point. For polynomials of odd degree, like y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5, the function tends to infinity as x approaches positive or negative infinity, often resulting in no absolute extrema.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Behavior of Polynomial Functions
The behavior of polynomial functions, especially those of odd degree, is crucial in determining the presence of absolute extrema. Odd-degree polynomials, such as y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5, have end behaviors where one end goes to positive infinity and the other to negative infinity. This characteristic implies that such functions do not have absolute maxima or minima, as they do not level off at any finite value across their domain.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice