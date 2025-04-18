Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Theorem The Pythagorean Theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (L) is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. This theorem is essential for calculating distances in geometric problems, such as finding the length of the crease in the paper folding scenario. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Optimization Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this problem, we aim to minimize the length of the crease (L) by manipulating the position of the corner of the paper, which requires setting up a function and using techniques such as derivatives to find critical points. Recommended video: 10:13 10:13 Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area