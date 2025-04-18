Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
7:38 minutes
Problem 4.5.25a
Textbook Question
25. Paper folding A rectangular sheet of 8.5-in.-by-11-in. paper is placed on a flat surface. One of the corners is placed on the opposite longer edge, as shown in the figure, and held there as the paper is smoothed flat. The problem is to make the length of the crease as small as possible. Call the length L. Try it with paper.
a. Show that L^2=2x^3/(2x-8.5).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pythagorean Theorem
The Pythagorean Theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (L) is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. This theorem is essential for calculating distances in geometric problems, such as finding the length of the crease in the paper folding scenario.
Optimization
Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this problem, we aim to minimize the length of the crease (L) by manipulating the position of the corner of the paper, which requires setting up a function and using techniques such as derivatives to find critical points.
Coordinate Geometry
Coordinate geometry uses algebraic equations to describe geometric figures in a coordinate system. In this problem, the positions of points on the paper can be represented using coordinates, allowing for the application of algebraic methods to derive relationships, such as the equation L^2 = 2x^3/(2x-8.5).
