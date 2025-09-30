Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. Centered at a point a, it approximates the function near a using powers of (x - a) weighted by the function's derivatives at a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives and Their Role in Taylor Series The coefficients of a Taylor series are determined by the function's derivatives at the center point. Specifically, the k-th term involves the k-th derivative evaluated at the center, divided by k factorial, multiplied by (x - a)^k. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series