Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) =∛x with a=64; approximate ∛60.