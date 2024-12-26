Find an interval containing a solution to the equation . Use a graphing utility to approximate the solution.
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Key Concepts
Continuity of Functions
Piecewise Functions
Limits
Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2