Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)