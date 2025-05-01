Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Review of Factorials
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the expression.
12!⋅4!16!
A
0
B
1
C
1820
D
43,680
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given expression is \( \frac{16!}{12! \cdot 4!} \). This involves factorials, where \( n! \) (n factorial) is the product of all positive integers from 1 to \( n \).
Step 2: Simplify the numerator \( 16! \) by canceling out the \( 12! \) in the denominator. This means \( 16! = 16 \cdot 15 \cdot 14 \cdot 13 \cdot 12! \), so the \( 12! \) terms cancel, leaving \( 16 \cdot 15 \cdot 14 \cdot 13 \).
Step 3: The expression now becomes \( \frac{16 \cdot 15 \cdot 14 \cdot 13}{4!} \). Next, calculate \( 4! \), which is \( 4 \cdot 3 \cdot 2 \cdot 1 = 24 \).
Step 4: Substitute \( 4! = 24 \) into the denominator, so the expression becomes \( \frac{16 \cdot 15 \cdot 14 \cdot 13}{24} \).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction by performing the multiplication in the numerator and then dividing by 24. This will give the final result.
