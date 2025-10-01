Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factorials and Their Properties
A factorial, denoted n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. Understanding how factorials grow and their basic properties is essential to compare expressions like n!·n! and (2n)!.
Recommended video:
Inequalities and Growth Rates of Factorials
Factorials grow very rapidly, and (2n)! grows faster than n!·n!. Recognizing this difference helps determine whether n!·n! equals (2n)! or not by comparing their magnitudes.
Recommended video:
Counterexamples in Mathematical Proof
To disprove a statement, providing a single counterexample suffices. Testing the equality for small values of n can quickly show whether the statement holds universally or not.
Recommended video: