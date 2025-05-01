Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Review of Factorials
Multiple Choice
Write the first 4 terms of the sequence an=n2⋅(n−1)!
A
{1, 4, 18, 96}
B
{1, 2, 6, 24}
C
{0, 4, 18, 96}
D
{0, 2, 6, 24}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the given sequence formula. The sequence is defined as a_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, where n is the term index, n^2 represents n squared, and (n-1)! is the factorial of (n-1).
Step 2: Calculate the first term (n=1). Substitute n=1 into the formula: a_1 = 1^2 * (1-1)!. Simplify the expression to find the value of a_1.
Step 3: Calculate the second term (n=2). Substitute n=2 into the formula: a_2 = 2^2 * (2-1)!. Simplify the expression to find the value of a_2.
Step 4: Calculate the third term (n=3). Substitute n=3 into the formula: a_3 = 3^2 * (3-1)!. Simplify the expression to find the value of a_3.
Step 5: Calculate the fourth term (n=4). Substitute n=4 into the formula: a_4 = 4^2 * (4-1)!. Simplify the expression to find the value of a_4. Once all terms are calculated, compare them to the given answer choices to identify the correct sequence.
