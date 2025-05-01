Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Review of Factorials
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the expression.
7!9!
A
2!
B
63
C
72
D
98
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves factorials. Recall that the factorial of a number n, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 9! = 9 × 8 × 7 × 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1.
Step 2: Simplify the given expression \( \frac{9!}{7!} \). Notice that \( 9! = 9 \times 8 \times 7! \), so the \( 7! \) in the numerator and denominator cancel out, leaving \( 9 \times 8 \).
Step 3: Divide the result from Step 2 by \( 2! \). Recall that \( 2! = 2 \times 1 = 2 \). So, the expression becomes \( \frac{9 \times 8}{2} \).
Step 4: Simplify \( \frac{9 \times 8}{2} \) by performing the division. Divide \( 8 \) by \( 2 \), which simplifies the expression to \( 9 \times 4 \).
Step 5: Multiply \( 9 \times 4 \) to find the final result. This gives the value of the expression.
