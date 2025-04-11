Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 4.6.26
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization
8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polynomial equation given: \( y = 8x^4 - 14x^3 - 9x^2 + 11x - 1 \). This is a quartic equation, which means it is a polynomial of degree 4.
To factor the quartic polynomial, we need to find its roots, \( r_1, r_2, r_3, \) and \( r_4 \). These roots are the values of \( x \) where the polynomial equals zero.
Use the graph provided to estimate the x-intercepts, which are the approximate roots of the polynomial. The graph shows where the curve crosses the x-axis.
From the graph, observe the approximate x-values where the curve crosses the x-axis. These points are the approximate roots of the polynomial.
Use a calculator or computer software to find more precise values of the roots, if necessary, by solving the equation \( 8x^4 - 14x^3 - 9x^2 + 11x - 1 = 0 \) using numerical methods such as the Newton-Raphson method or other root-finding algorithms.
