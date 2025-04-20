Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
6:20 minutes
Problem 4.6.27c
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
27. Converging to different zeros Use Newton's method to find the zeros of f(x)=4x^4-4x^2 using the given starting values.
c. x_0 = 0.8 and x_0 = 2, lying in (√2/2, ∞)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall Newton's method formula: x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n) / f'(x_n). This iterative method is used to approximate the zeros of a function by starting with an initial guess x_0.
Step 2: Compute the derivative of the given function f(x) = 4x^4 - 4x^2. Using the power rule, f'(x) = 16x^3 - 8x.
Step 3: Substitute the given initial values x_0 = 0.8 and x_0 = 2 into the Newton's method formula. For each starting value, calculate f(x_0) and f'(x_0), then compute the next iteration x_1 using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n) / f'(x_n).
Step 4: Repeat the iterative process for each starting value (x_0 = 0.8 and x_0 = 2) until the difference between successive approximations (|x_{n+1} - x_n|) is smaller than a chosen tolerance (e.g., 10^-6). This ensures convergence to a zero of the function.
Step 5: Analyze the results. For x_0 = 0.8, the method should converge to a zero in the interval (√2/2, ∞). Similarly, for x_0 = 2, the method should converge to another zero in the same interval. Use technology (e.g., a calculator or computer) to perform the iterations efficiently.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Newton's Method
Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations, particularly for finding roots (or zeros) of functions. The method starts with an initial guess and refines it using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f' is the derivative of f. This process continues until the approximation converges to a desired level of accuracy.
Zeros of a Function
The zeros of a function, also known as roots, are the values of x for which the function f(x) equals zero. Finding these points is crucial in various applications, including solving equations and analyzing the behavior of functions. In the context of calculus, identifying zeros helps in understanding the function's graph and its intersections with the x-axis.
Convergence
Convergence in numerical methods refers to the process by which a sequence of approximations approaches a specific value, often the true solution of an equation. In the context of Newton's Method, convergence is influenced by the choice of the initial guess and the nature of the function. A good initial guess can lead to rapid convergence, while a poor choice may result in divergence or slow convergence.
