Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to its inner function g, by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating y = cos(x²), where x² is the inner function. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving problems involving these functions. The derivative of cos(x) with respect to x is -sin(x). This knowledge is applied when differentiating y = cos(x²), where the derivative of the outer function cos is needed to apply the chain rule effectively. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions