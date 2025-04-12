Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 3.9.24
Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = cos(x²)
1
Step 1: Identify the function y = cos(x²). This is a composition of functions, where the outer function is cos(u) and the inner function is u = x².
Step 2: Apply the chain rule for differentiation, which states that if y = f(g(x)), then dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function with respect to its argument u. The derivative of cos(u) with respect to u is -sin(u).
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function u = x² with respect to x. The derivative of x² with respect to x is 2x.
Step 5: Combine the results from steps 3 and 4 using the chain rule: dy/dx = -sin(x²) * 2x. This is the derivative of y with respect to x.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to its inner function g, by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating y = cos(x²), where x² is the inner function.
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving problems involving these functions. The derivative of cos(x) with respect to x is -sin(x). This knowledge is applied when differentiating y = cos(x²), where the derivative of the outer function cos is needed to apply the chain rule effectively.
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Differential Notation
Differential notation involves expressing the derivative of a function in terms of differentials, such as dy and dx. It provides a way to represent the rate of change of y with respect to x. In the context of the problem, finding dy involves using differential notation to express the derivative of y = cos(x²) in terms of dy and dx, which is useful for understanding changes in y as x varies.
Finding Differentials
