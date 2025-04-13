Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
4:24 minutes
Problem 4.1.50
Textbook Question
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x − 3x²ᐟ³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of critical points. Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Step 2: Find the derivative of the function y = x - 3x^(2/3). Use the power rule and the constant multiple rule to differentiate each term separately.
Step 3: Set the derivative equal to zero to find where the slope of the tangent is horizontal. Solve the equation for x to find potential critical points.
Step 4: Determine where the derivative is undefined. This occurs when the denominator of any fraction in the derivative is zero or when the derivative involves a root that results in an undefined expression.
Step 5: Identify the domain of the original function y = x - 3x^(2/3). Consider any restrictions on x that might affect the existence of critical points, such as values that make the function undefined.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are essential for identifying local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find critical points, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental tool in calculus used to find slopes of tangent lines, velocities, and optimize functions. For the function y = x − 3x²ᐟ³, the derivative helps identify critical points by setting it to zero or finding where it is undefined.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Domain Endpoints
Domain endpoints are the boundary values of the domain of a function, where the function is defined. These endpoints are crucial when analyzing the behavior of a function over its entire domain, especially when determining absolute extrema. For y = x − 3x²ᐟ³, consider the domain of x and identify any endpoints that might affect the function's critical points.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
