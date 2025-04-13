Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are essential for identifying local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find critical points, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental tool in calculus used to find slopes of tangent lines, velocities, and optimize functions. For the function y = x − 3x²ᐟ³, the derivative helps identify critical points by setting it to zero or finding where it is undefined. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives